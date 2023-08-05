VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,810,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

