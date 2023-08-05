Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.70.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,818,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,827. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Insider Activity

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,619,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,619,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,496,348 shares of company stock worth $144,490,097. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 986.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.