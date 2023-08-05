Vertcoin Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $23,406.10 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,040.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00282844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00776199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.40 or 0.00548891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00061310 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00123659 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,341,572 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

