Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VCEL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.67.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,528. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. Vericel has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.