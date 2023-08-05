Verasity Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $47.33 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.