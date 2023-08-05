Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.50 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.58). Approximately 21,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 66,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.55).

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -758.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.37.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Recommended Stories

