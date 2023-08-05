Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Trading Down 26.9%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) dropped 26.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Velan Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

