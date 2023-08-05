Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.16.
Varonis Systems Trading Down 1.6 %
VRNS stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96.
Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Varonis Systems
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.