Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.16.

VRNS stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

