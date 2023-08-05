Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 233,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 77,431 shares.The stock last traded at $284.83 and had previously closed at $289.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

