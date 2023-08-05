Valhi, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years. Valhi has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Valhi Stock Down 6.2 %

VHI traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. Valhi has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $492.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valhi in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 308.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Valhi by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Valhi by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Stories

