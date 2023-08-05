USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $104.47 million and $1.26 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,047.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.23 or 0.00775402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00123544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017862 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00029092 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

