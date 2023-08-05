Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.53

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 545533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $99.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 426.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 14.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 163,114 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

