Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Raised to $15.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPWK. Bank of America cut Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Upwork Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Upwork stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 9,228,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,054. Upwork has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,074.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 56,703 shares of company stock valued at $493,846 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancient Art L.P. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,487,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 164,399 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 150.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 320,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 192,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 114.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 100.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

