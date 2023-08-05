Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,337.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,337.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,988 shares of company stock worth $1,726,569. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

