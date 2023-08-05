Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on U. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of U traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 12,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $563,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107,716 shares in the company, valued at $410,393,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 12,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $563,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,393,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,669,771.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,735 shares of company stock worth $22,207,524 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 5,564.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

