United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $307.00 Price Target at Wedbush

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $305.00 to $307.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UTHR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.37. The company had a trading volume of 436,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,738. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.77. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,227,075. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 815.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,158,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 241,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

