United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $215.00

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $215.00 and last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 4816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.51.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.17.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 23.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total transaction of $675,399.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,079 in the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 68.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

