Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Shares Up 15%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.32. 1,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

