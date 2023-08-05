Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Announces Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 8.8 %

RARE traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,689. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,387 shares of company stock worth $219,356 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,422,000 after acquiring an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,236 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.