UBS Group Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $315.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $335.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.71.

SBA Communications stock opened at $222.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.55 and its 200 day moving average is $250.07. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $214.51 and a 12-month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

