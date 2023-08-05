Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

