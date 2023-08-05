Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.81 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Trupanion Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of TRUP traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 2,723,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.69. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.