Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Issues Earnings Results

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trupanion Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of TRUP traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 2,723,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,104. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 5,551.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $153,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

