trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Lowered to $1.30 at DA Davidson

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $1.35 to $1.30 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised trivago from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 503,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,571. trivago has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of trivago by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in trivago by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 54,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,121,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 55,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

