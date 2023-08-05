Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.90. 597,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9,594% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.
