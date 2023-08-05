Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $80.00 at Loop Capital

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.80.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Trex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Trex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trex by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.