Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at B. Riley

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $64.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

