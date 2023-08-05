Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Stephens

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TREX. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of TREX opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. Trex has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $76.05.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Trex by 98,060.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,602,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,992,000 after purchasing an additional 90,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Trex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

