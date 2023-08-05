Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average is $85.69. Transcat has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $94.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.25 million, a P/E ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $62.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $431,954.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $431,954.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,527.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 95.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Transcat by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 41.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Transcat by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

