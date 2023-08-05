Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $237.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,326. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $139.07 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.28.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 130.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,518,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

