Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Raised to Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $6.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.50.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:COOK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $737.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.92. Traeger has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 47.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Traeger by 327.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 55,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Traeger in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Traeger by 27.8% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Traeger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Traeger by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.