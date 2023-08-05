Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at Morgan Stanley

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Traeger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of COOK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 3,129,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. Traeger has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $153.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 47.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Traeger by 133,627.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,496,000 after purchasing an additional 139,787,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,066 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 858,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

