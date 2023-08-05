TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Stock Up 3.2 %

BLD traded up $9.19 on Friday, hitting $294.24. The company had a trading volume of 305,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.36. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $298.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TopBuild by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,348,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 37.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.