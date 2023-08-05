Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 1,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.