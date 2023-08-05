Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 1,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.
Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.
