TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.07

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a market cap of C$12.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.
About TNR Gold
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
