Titanium Transportation Group (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Titanium Transportation Group (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TTNMF opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

