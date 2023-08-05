Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.62.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.37. The stock had a trading volume of 342,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $138.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

