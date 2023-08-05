The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 259,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $168.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.72 and its 200-day moving average is $177.01. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

