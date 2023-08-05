The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Raised by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,519,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,953,000 after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $155.48. 2,750,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,484,136. The stock has a market cap of $366.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

