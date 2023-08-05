The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 45.0% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 28.7% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,519,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,953,000 after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.55. 2,796,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,484,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

