The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.08 million. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.15 EPS.

NYSE TCS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.61. 1,443,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.56.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $259.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.82 million. Analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCS shares. Lake Street Capital cut The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 27,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,350.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,003 shares of company stock valued at $256,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

