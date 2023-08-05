The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.08 million. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.15 EPS.
NYSE TCS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.61. 1,443,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.56.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $259.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.82 million. Analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 27,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,350.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,003 shares of company stock valued at $256,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
