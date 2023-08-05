The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.27 million. The Container Store Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.10-0 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.
The Container Store Group Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of The Container Store Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 1,443,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 27,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 194,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,731.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 27,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at $469,350.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 104,003 shares of company stock worth $256,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of The Container Store Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Container Store Group by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 993,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 680,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 54,171.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 317,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 117.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 222,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Container Store Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.