The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.27 million. The Container Store Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.10-0 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 1,443,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $259.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 27,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 194,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,731.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 27,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at $469,350.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 104,003 shares of company stock worth $256,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Container Store Group by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 993,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 680,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 54,171.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 317,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 117.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 222,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

