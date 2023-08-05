The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Oppenheimer

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.35.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 2,695,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,084,916 shares of company stock worth $174,987,882. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

