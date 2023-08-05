TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. CIBC increased their price target on TFI International from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.83.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TFII traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $131.26. The company had a trading volume of 331,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,732. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.