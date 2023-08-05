Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $188.67 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. Terra has a market capitalization of $188.67 million and $34.41 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002523 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 338,683,116 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

