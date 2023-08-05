Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion. Terex also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00 EPS.

TEX stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. Terex has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.58.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Terex by 42,750.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

