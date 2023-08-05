Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion. Terex also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00 EPS.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,641. Terex has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $65.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on TEX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Terex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.