Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TPX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 250,638 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,024,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,339,000 after acquiring an additional 844,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

