TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.71

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.71 and last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 161530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.09.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$924.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

