Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

WRBY has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.63.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $171.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 24,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $287,638.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,093,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,208,797.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $58,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 24,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $287,638.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,093,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,208,797.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,352 shares of company stock worth $4,379,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

